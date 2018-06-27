Former Scientologist shares his story, interactions with Tom Cruise

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After being raised in the Church of Scientology, Brendan Tighe says he signed a “Billion-Year Contract” with the Sea Organization, which is devoted to the most devout members of the church. Tighe says that reports of auditions to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise were accidentally sent to his printer, which is how he learned that an interaction with Cruise and actress Scarlett Johansson didn’t go well. He left scientology in 2011, and joins Megyn Kelly TODAY with his story.