The funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush brought together her friends and loved ones, but it also gathered numerous generations of U.S. presidents and their wives.

The feat produced a remarkable photo featuring Bush’s husband, George H.W. Bush, along with their son, George W. Bush. They were joined by two additional former presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Four generations of U.S. presidents, along with their spouses, pose with current first lady Melania Trump at Barbara Bush's funeral Saturday in Houston. Reuters

Current President Donald Trump, who did not attend Saturday’s funeral service in Houston, was instead represented by his wife, Melania Trump. She was joined by former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

The photograph was taken by Paul Morse, who served as a White House photographer during President George H.W. Bush’s administration. It was originally sent out as a tweet by Bush’s current spokesman, Jim McGrath.

Trump announced in a statement last week that he would not attend Barbara Bush’s funeral “to avoid disruptions due to added security” of his presence. On the morning of the service, he tweeted he planned to watch the event from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/AuJ3RLZyax — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Trump's decision against attending Barbara Bush's funeral is not unusual for a sitting president. Neither Obama nor George W. Bush attended the funerals for first ladies while they served in office. Clinton, however, did attend a service for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1994.