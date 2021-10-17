Former President Clinton released from hospital following infection

Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a Southern California hospital after battling an infection.

"His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," said Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair of the department of medicine and executive director of the Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health in a statement.

Former President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, leaves University of California Irvine Medical Center in California on Sunday. David Swanson / Reuters

Clinton had been admitted on Tuesday to UC Irvine Medical Center after being diagnosed with a urological infection that had spread to his bloodstream, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News on Friday.

Statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director, Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, who has been overseeing the team of doctors treating President Clinton pic.twitter.com/n3mJHesjfC — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 17, 2021

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and his daughter Chelsea Clinton were both by his side at the hospital, the source said.

Clinton was reportedly up and moving during his stay at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were scheduled to attend a private Clinton Foundation event in California Thursday evening.

The cause for the extended hospitalization was that Clinton was receiving his medication intravenously, not orally, according to Angel Ureña, Clinton's spokesman. A source close to Clinton said that he had been in intensive care because the hospital needed to isolate him, not because his care required it.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours," Ureña said in statement Saturday afternoon. "He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow."

Clinton's doctors said in a statement that "after two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon," Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said in the statement.

Clinton has had several heart surgeries in New York at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

In 2004, Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass operation at the hospital to reroute his blood supply to circumvent four severely clogged arteries, The New York Times reported at the time. Clinton had complained of chest pains and shortness of breath. A team of surgeons then found extensive signs of heart disease, with blockages in some of Clinton's arteries at well over 90 percent, the newspaper reported.

In 2010, Clinton went back to New York-Presbyterian Hospital to undergo another heart procedure, this time to insert two stents into a coronary artery.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.