Former President Barack Obama is giving out his phone number and asking anyone in the United States to send him a text message about what's on their mind ahead of Election Day.

"All right, let's try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you're doing, what's on your mind, and how you're planning on voting this year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too."

Of course, it's safe to say the former leader of the free world likely has a separate, private phone number for keeping in touch with friends and conducting business. However, the special number he is giving out to the public remains on brand with its 773 area code, which belongs to Obama's adopted hometown of Chicago.

I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too.

The text message initiative is the latest effort President Obama has made to help encourage people to register to vote and cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election.

Obama has been doing everything he can to help former Vice President Joe Biden connect with voters in the run-up to Election Day.

The two made their first joint campaign appearance in July in a socially distant interview, where they discussed some of the biggest challenges facing the country, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis and how to address systemic racism.

If you're looking for a way to get involved in this upcoming election, sign up to volunteer as a poll worker for early voting and Election Day. You can help your community and make sure this election runs fairly and safely.

Since then, Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have been on the virtual campaign trail, through live appearances or fun videos, doing everything they can to encourage people to vote, whether it's by requesting an early ballot by mail or go to the polls on Nov. 3.