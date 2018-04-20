Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Former NFL cheerleader cries foul about alleged religious discrimination

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Former NFL cheerleader cries foul about alleged religious discrimination

09:52

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ann Ware, who has filed a lawsuit against the team and the NFL claiming she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs and her virginity. Her attorney says that “it’s a gender discrimination issue” as well as a religious one, because football players get to display their beliefs openly.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.