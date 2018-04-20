Former NFL cheerleader cries foul about alleged religious discrimination

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ann Ware, who has filed a lawsuit against the team and the NFL claiming she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs and her virginity. Her attorney says that “it’s a gender discrimination issue” as well as a religious one, because football players get to display their beliefs openly.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter