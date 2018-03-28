“They told me it was because, ‘You’re a pretty girl. You’re on the field. They’re going to want to talk to you,’" Davis told Megyn Kelly TODAY in her first live interview. "They say, 'The players are players.'”

Davis said an email from cheerleading coaches suggested the rules were intended to keep the women safe.

“They say they want to protect us from the players, that the players are predators, and that they’re going to want to prey on us,” Davis said.

Davis, 22, spent three seasons on the Saints cheerleadering team, or "Saintsations," as they are known. She said she was fired in January days after she posted a picture of herself wearing a one-piece outfit on her private Instagram account.

Davis in her Saints outfit, and the private Instagram image that got her fired. Getty Images, Bryce Ell

The team said the photo violated a rule that prohibits cheerleaders from appearing "nude," "semi-nude" or in "lingerie.” The team also accused her of breaking another rule that forbids cheerleaders from going to a party where players are present.

In her interview Wednesday, Davis told Megyn Kelly she was told her expression in the photo was "dirty."

“They told me that it was distasteful. I had a ‘dirty face’ in it, which made it distasteful,” the former cheerleader said. “Also, that it called my character into question, and that I was inviting players to contact me.”

Davis has filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over her firing, accusing the Saints of making cheerleaders follow a restrictive set of rules that don’t apply to the male football players.

A phone call and email seeking comment from the Saints legal team on Wednesday were not immediately returned.