Former MLB player TJ House reflects on coming out, announces engagement

Former professional baseball player TJ House announced his engagement, and reflected on coming out, in an emotional Facebook post.

“Love. It’s a simple word, one that carries much weight and meaning,” House, 33, wrote in the lengthy post.

“Each of us defines love in a different way, but at the core we all just want to feel the same. To be loved by someone who only wants the best for you, walking the trials of life side by side.”

House, who was previously a major league pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays, said he always “struggled” to feel comfortable in his own skin.

He also opened up about being cherished for the person he is, rather than valued for his career achievements.

House, left, discussed love and identity in a candid Facebook post. @southpaw4625 via Instagram

“I’ve been loved my whole life for what I did as a career, and it carried me for the longest time. Eventually though, it’s a bandage that covers a wound that needs fresh air to heal,” he wrote. “You have to rip it off at some point if you truly want to get better. Shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free.”

House, who now works in real estate, also shared that he is engaged to his long-term partner, Ryan Neitzel.

“I have a wonderful fiance, who challenges me daily to become a better person,” he wrote. “To live life authentically. One who I never deserved but blessed to have. Love you see, it’s for everyone.”

House also celebrated the recent passage in Congress of the Respect for Marriage Act, which President Biden is expected to sign into law later today.

House, right, shared that he is engaged to his partner, Ryan Neitzel. @southpaw4625 via Instagram

“Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have. It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you,” he wrote in his Dec. 8 post. “It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love (he said Yes!), to marry them.”

House and Neitzel previously hinted at their relationship on Instagram, appearing to celebrate their anniversary in a post in September.

“Happy 8 turns around the sun @r_neitzel,” House wrote in the caption, sharing multiple photos of them as a couple.

“I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20 plus years,” he added. “Today I am Loved.”