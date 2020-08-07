Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Former L.A. Angels employee charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' fatal opioid overdose

Tyler Skaggs was just 27 when he was found dead in his hotel room, as his team prepared to play the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was drafted by the Angels in 2009 and later rejoined the franchise after spending time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Skaggs was drafted by the Angels in 2009 and later rejoined the franchise after spending time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li and Andrew Blankstein

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was criminally charged for allegedly supplying drugs that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs last year, officials said Friday.

Eric Prescott Kay, who was director of communications for the Major League Baseball team at the time of the incident, was charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint written by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Geoffrey Lindenberg.

Text messages on June 30 between Kay and Skaggs showed the Angels pitcher asking Kay to deliver pills to his room at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas.

Related

News

NewsTyler Skaggs' mom throws first pitch in Angels' 1st home game since his death

The Angels were in the Dallas area to play the Texas Rangers when the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1.

Skaggs ingested a lethal combination of opioids and alcohol before choking on his own vomit due to "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication," according to findings by Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner.

These pills were call "blues" or "blue boys" and "Kay would distribute these pills to T.S. and others in their place of employment and while they were working," according to Lindenberg.

“Tyler Skaggs’s overdose — coming, as it did, in the midst of an ascendant baseball career — should be a wakeup call: No one is immune from this deadly drug, whether sold as a powder or hidden inside an innocuous-looking tablet,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said in a statement.

“Suppressing the spread of fentanyl is a priority for the Department of Justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, officials said.

"The Dallas DEA mourns not only with the Skaggs family, but with all families who have endured loved ones taken too soon due to a drug overdose," DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said in a statement.

"As with Mr. Kay’s arrest, we will continue to identify and investigate those who distribute these drugs to ensure they face justice.”

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Andrew Blankstein