Former L.A. Angels employee charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' fatal opioid overdose

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was criminally charged for allegedly supplying drugs that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs last year, officials said Friday.

Eric Prescott Kay, who was director of communications for the Major League Baseball team at the time of the incident, was charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint written by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Geoffrey Lindenberg.

Text messages on June 30 between Kay and Skaggs showed the Angels pitcher asking Kay to deliver pills to his room at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas.

The Angels were in the Dallas area to play the Texas Rangers when the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1.

Skaggs ingested a lethal combination of opioids and alcohol before choking on his own vomit due to "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication," according to findings by Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner.

These pills were call "blues" or "blue boys" and "Kay would distribute these pills to T.S. and others in their place of employment and while they were working," according to Lindenberg.

“Tyler Skaggs’s overdose — coming, as it did, in the midst of an ascendant baseball career — should be a wakeup call: No one is immune from this deadly drug, whether sold as a powder or hidden inside an innocuous-looking tablet,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said in a statement.

“Suppressing the spread of fentanyl is a priority for the Department of Justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, officials said.

"The Dallas DEA mourns not only with the Skaggs family, but with all families who have endured loved ones taken too soon due to a drug overdose," DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said in a statement.

"As with Mr. Kay’s arrest, we will continue to identify and investigate those who distribute these drugs to ensure they face justice.”

