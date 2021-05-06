Former COVID-19 patients surprise their front-line heroes on National Nurses Day

May 6 marks an annual holiday that always deserves reverence and recognition, and this year, we’re celebrating it more than ever before.

That’s because on this National Nurses Day, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the thanks we owe the brave men and women on the medical front lines is even bigger than ever before.

So, on Thursday, TODAY got a little help expressing that gratitude to a group of those heroes — from a couple of the patients they saved.

And we didn’t stop there!