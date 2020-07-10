Authorities release footage of what may be Naya Rivera's final moments alive

Authorities have released footage of what may be actress Naya Rivera's final moments alive as they continue the search for the former "Glee" star's body in a California lake.

The Ventura County Sherriff's Office announced Thursday that the search for the 33-year-old actress has changed from a rescue to a recovery effort because she is presumed dead, the possible victim of an accidental drowning at Lake Piru.

Authorities released security video on Thursday night that appears to show Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, arriving at the dock on Wednesday afternoon for a boat trip at the lake about 56 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

They rented the pontoon boat around 1 p.m. and are seen pulling out into the lake. About three hours later, she was reported missing after her son was found alone in the boat in a lifejacket with an adult lifejacket still on the vessel.

"He gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water," Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told reporters.

The boy is now with his father, Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey.

A team of rescue personnel on boats and helicopters has scoured the area since Wednesday afternoon, but authorities say the search for her remains could take days because the lake has limited visibility. There were no signs of foul play.

"We're gonna do everything that we can to find her," Donoghue said. "We're going to continue to search."

Rivera's friends and former "Glee" co-stars asked for prayers and support on social media Wednesday after learning of her disappearance.

"She would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything," her former "Glee" co-star Heather Morris told NBC News in a statement. "We need to keep our chin up and stay strong."

­