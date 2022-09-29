A Florida reporter rescued a woman who was stuck in her car after attempting to drive through flood waters during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29.

According to NBC affiliate WESH 2, the woman, who was a nurse, was on her way to work early in the morning when she got stuck in the flood waters on Orange Avenue in Orlando.

WESH 2 News reporter Tony Atkins saves a nurse from flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian. NBC News

WESH 2's reporter Tony Atkins and crew had been at the intersection when they noticed the woman waving and asking them for help. They were aware of how deep the water was, and Atkins made his way over to the woman in her car.

In the video featured on TODAY Sept. 29, you can see Atkins near the car in a red raincoat and holding the woman's bag as she climbed onto his back to avoid the water.

While carrying her to safety, the woman held onto Atkins until the water was as high as their ankles and it was safe for her to walk on her own.

After the whole ordeal, Atkins shared a video on Twitter of himself taking off his rain boot and throwing out all of the water that accumulated inside of it.

"New Socks, who dis?" he captioned the post.

Hurricane Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, has left more than 2.5 million people without power.

When it hit Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, it was considered a major Category 4 hurricane. However, its winds have since dropped to nearly 65 mph as it makes its way north toward Georgia from Florida’s east-central coast.

In the wake of the devastation, President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in Florida and has ordered federal aid to "supplement state, tribal and local response efforts," according to a statement.