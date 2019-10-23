Sign up for our newsletter

Police body-camera footage shows officers in Florida revive an 18-month-old who had choked on a Goldfish cracker and stopped breathing.

The mother, Amanda Zimmerman, flagged down a patrol car on Saturday in Kissimmee, about 22 miles south of Orlando, and handed an officer her son, M.J., whose body appeared limp, according to NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando.

The video shows an officer begin by patting M.J. on his back as one of the officers says, "He's not responding."

Another officer can be seen attending to the mother, who is heard crying.

"At that point, I was just beside myself," Zimmerman told WESH afterward.

The officers eventually put M.J. on the ground and performed CPR.

"Come on baby. Come on," one of the officers says as they work to revive him.

M.J. then let out a gasp and was rushed to a hospital. According to his mother, doctors said he will be just fine.

"Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out, he didn't miss a beat," Zimmerman said later.

She told the station she plans to take a CPR class and to tell her son someday of the dramatic rescue.

"God put them where they needed to be," she said of the officers driving down her street at that time. "It was just amazing that he was coming down at that moment."