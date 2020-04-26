First Lady Melania Trump sends care packages to hospitals in 10 states

First Lady Melania Trump sent care packages to hospitals in ten states for medical workers and children, including some states that are being hit hard with cases of the coronavirus.

The packages were sent to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia, according to the Associated Press. It was not known which hospitals in each state received the gifts.

The first lady included comfort items such as blankets and caps, as well as gifts for children, including pencils, stickers, backpacks, books and games. The gifts bear the emblem of her “Be Best” campaign that focuses on some of the major issues facing children today.

“The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American People,” the first lady said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. She added that the items were "just a small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time."

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.

The first lady has previously expressed her appreciation for front line workers during the pandemic.

"We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives. We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies & gas stations open. Those who ensure that our power plants & factories are up & running," she tweeted last week.

Earlier this month, Trump also encouraged Americans take social distancing seriously and to wear face masks, despite the fact her husband said at a press briefing that he personally did not plan to wear one.