First lady Jill Biden and Kate Middleton meet for the 1st time

First lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge found the perfect spot to meet in person for the first time.

Biden, who has worked as an English professor and a high school teacher, and the former Kate Middleton, share a passion for education, so it was quite fitting that the pair hosted a joint appearance at a primary school in Cornwall, England, on Friday.

The first lady is currently overseas with her husband, President Joe Biden, for this weekend's meeting of the G-7 industrial leaders. She paid a visit to Connor Downs Academy with the duchess to lead a roundtable discussion on the important role early childhood plays in people's lives.

The duchess and Biden learned about the school's Early Years Foundation Stage class during their visit and also got together with some students as they took part in a range of classroom activities.

The duchess and first lady share a passion for education. Daniel Leal-Olivas / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

Kate and the first lady also got to interact with the students' pet rabbit and feed it some carrots.

What a fun visit! Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

The stylish ladies both sported different shades of pink for the special occasion, with Kate donning a dark pink short sleeve sheath dress and Biden sporting a hot pink blazer over a white A-line dress.

The pair also appears to share a penchant for the color pink. Daniel Leal-Olivas / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

Photos and video footage of their meeting showed the two ladies chatting animatedly and enjoying the conversation.

The duchess and first lady's first meeting appeared to go swimmingly. Daniel Leal-Olivas / Pool via Reuters

Friday marks the first day of the G7 Summit and the royal family will take part in several events over the course of the weekend.

According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and Prince William and Kate will join the queen at the G7 Leaders reception on Friday evening and also have several other public engagements planned.

The first lady and president also have a packed schedule. On Thursday, she was spotted wearing a black jacket with the word "Love" on it during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson.