Off-duty firefighter saves passenger from burning car

An off-duty firefighter is being celebrated for his heroic actions after saving a woman from a burning car.

On Saturday, Nov. 26., Connecticut's Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched with Emergency Medical Services to Route 7 North at approximately 3:13 a.m. after reports of a single-car accident with fire and entrapment, according to a Facebook post from BVFC.

Nicholas Perri Jr., an off-duty firefighter from White Plains, New York and a resident of Brookfield, came across the crash on his way home. According to officials, despite not having his protective gear or a hose line, Perri was able to access to the burning vehicle. He removed the injured driver from the car as flames began to enter her passenger compartment.

An ambulance happened to be returning from a medical call at nearby Danbury Hospital and arrived on the scene within one minute.

Perri carried the woman to EMS, where she was treated before being transported to Danbury Hospital. The firefighter was also treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the rescue, as his jacket had been burned.

The road was closed off while officials handled the fire under the command of BVFC Fire Chief, Andy Ellis.

“If not for the courageous actions of Mr. Perri, the operator would have burned to death in her vehicle,” the post from BVFC said. “His actions are a testament to him, the White Plains FD, and the fire service as a whole.”

Perri's actions were also honored by the White Plains Professional Firefighters in a Facebook post: “Last night while off duty and with no regard for his own safety, our brother Nick Perri saved a woman’s life by pulling her from a burning car...Great job Nick!!"