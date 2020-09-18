Firefighter dies battling California wildfire sparked by gender-reveal party

A firefighter died battling a California wildfire sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender-reveal party, authorities said.

Prosecutors meanwhile said that they are meeting with fire authorities about the ongoing investigation into the blaze, which indicates the potential for criminal charges.

The firefighter, whose name is being withheld, died while on the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County in Southern California, the San Bernardino National Forest said. The incident occurred Thursday, and the cause of death is under investigation.

The El Dorado Fire was sparked on Sept. 5 by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, about 72 miles east of Los Angeles, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said in a Sept. 6 statement.

The blaze has charred over 21,000 acres and was 66 percent contained midday Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office tweeted Friday, "Our office has been meeting with fire authorities regarding the #ElDoradoFire. We will be sending a team to the #ElDoradoFire command post today to learn more about the progress of the investigation and the firefighter who gave his life."

The San Bernardino National Forest wrote on Twitter, “Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time.”

This article was first published on NBCNews.com.