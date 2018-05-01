Firefighter calms crying baby girl after car accident: 'This is why I do the job'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Firefighter Chris Blazek admitted that his pulse rate jumped a little bit when his engine received a call on Saturday that a pregnant mother and her three small children were involved in a car accident.

"It adds a certain urgency to the call,'' Blazek told TODAY.

Blazek, 39, helped ease that tension for the distraught mother with a simple gesture once his Chattanooga Fire Department crew arrived at the scene.

Once he checked the woman's 4-month-old daughter for injuries, he asked permission to remove her from her car seat. Blazek then comforted the crying girl by cradling her in his arms.

"The second I got done looking her over, she laid her head on my shoulder and just fully embraced me,'' he said. "After I sat down, she just immediately went to sleep on me."

The touching scene was captured in a photo by fellow firefighter Kyle Vradenburgh. Blazek wrote a message to go with the picture, which was posted on the department's Facebook page: "It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job."