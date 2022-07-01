Fentanyl and cocaine caused death of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, officials say

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, whose death last week at the age of 26 sent shockwaves through the NFL, died from the “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” authorities said Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a statewide agency in Maryland, also determined Ferguson’s manner of death was an accident.

Ferguson’s family could not be reached for comment Friday. Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, declined to discuss the findings.

In a statement to NBC News, the team said: “Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”

On June 21, Baltimore police responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of a questionable death and found Ferguson “unresponsive, being treated by medics,” the department said in a statement.

He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

“No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose,” police said.

The status of the police department’s investigation into Ferguson’s death was unclear Friday.

