An employee at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where a mass shooting left at least eight people dead on Thursday night said on TODAY that he heard from his coworkers that the gunman was "a well-known worker at this facility."

The gunman took his own life when police arrived on the scene after getting a call about an active shooter shortly after 11 p.m. local time, police said.

The gunman has not yet been identified, Indianapolis Metro Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said on TODAY Friday. Five other people were taken from the scene to a local hospital, including four victims with non-fatal gunshot wounds, all of whom are in stable condition, according to McCartt.

FedEx employee Levi Miller said he was working his normal shift at the facility when he heard two gunshots from inside the building. He said he then heard six shots "fired rapidly," and then another 10 shots.

"And so I stand up, I see a man, a hooded figure," he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I was unable to see his face in detail. However, the man did have an AR (rifle) in his hand, and he started shouting and then he started firing at random directions."

Miller did not recognize the man, but was told he worked there.

"From what I do know, one of my known coworkers there have told me this is a well-known worker at this facility," he said. "From what I heard the man shot himself when police arrived.

"I don't have too much information right now, but what I do know is that it was someone who definitely worked at this building before."

Police have not confirmed yet if the man worked there.

"We don't have a lot of information on him yet, as he has not been positively identified," McCartt said.

McCartt said security measures at the FedEx location made sure the gunman "didn't get very far inside that facility."

Miller said he could not hear what the gunman was yelling while he was firing and could only speculate about a motive.

"The only conclusion I could see is our boss," Miller said. "From what I heard as rumors, I don't know if it's true, but the man was specifically targeting our head manager. And our manager was not here that day at all, and so when he arrived I assume he caused mayhem."

Miller also said he was told another man at the facility was killed after trying to stop the shooter. The man retrieved a gun from his truck "to try to engage the shooter, and he died because of it," Miller said.

McCartt said he couldn't confirm that claim, telling TODAY, "that's the first that I heard of that."

"So that's something that we're certainly gonna look into and get more information on, but we did not have that info," McCartt said.

In a statement, FedEx said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett offered prayers to "the families of those whose lives were cut short" and thanked first responders.

"Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene," the mayor said in a tweet.