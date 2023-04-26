IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FedEx driver knocked unconscious with son in vehicle after rock thrown through windshield

The driver was flown to a hospital after a rock thrown through the truck's windshield on a Georgia highway caused "significant injuries to his head," police said.
The driver of a FedEx truck was knocked unconscious, with his son sitting beside him, after a rock was thrown through his windshield on a Georgia highway, police said.

Decatur County Sheriff's deputies found the truck in the highway median and the driver semi-conscious with "significant injuries to his head" after a crash was reported on I-74 at 2:54 a.m. on April 23, the Decatur County Sheriff's office said.

View of the damaged FedEx truck after the incident.
The driver of a FedEx semi truck was knocked unconscious and crashed into the median of a Georgia highway after a rock thrown through the windshield struck him, police said.Decatur County Sheriff's Office

Evidence at the scene indicates a rock was thrown through the windshield and knocked the driver unconscious, police said. The driver's juvenile son was also in the semitruck, but was not injured.

The driver, who was not named by police, was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Atlanta due to his injuries, police said.

Video evidence has been recovered from the scene and is being examined, authorities said.

