Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie related to Gabby Petito investigation

A federal court in Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in relation to a grand jury indictment for his "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI announced Thursday.

"We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI," Special Agent Michael Schneider wrote in a press statement.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Petito, 22, went missing in August and her remains were found near a campground in Wyoming on Sunday.

The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement Thursday emphasizing the warrant "is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise."

"The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum," Bertolino said.

Last week, police named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, but Laundrie went missing just days later.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie. gabspetito / Instagram

Police searched for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve, a treacherous and swampy wildlife refuge where the Laundrie family said he was going hiking before he disappeared.

Officials on Tuesday announced that Petito's manner of death was homicide.

After Petito disappeared in late August, Laundrie drove back from Wyoming to his home in Florida in the couple's van by himself.

Petito's disappearance and death touched off national interest in the couple, who documented their journey on social media as they traveled cross country.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.