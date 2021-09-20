FBI, police swarm Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé

The FBI on Monday was executing a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

"The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI in Tampa said in a tweet.

Before FBI agents descended on the home shortly before 9:50 a.m., a man came outside, got documents from a car and returned to the residence, an NBC Miami reporter on the scene said.

Authorities later led a couple, believed to be Laundrie's parents, outside the residence, according to the reporter, Cristian Benavides. They were in a police car for about 20 minutes while the house was searched.

The couple was led back into the home, where they remained well into the afternoon with about 15 FBI agents, Benavides reported. Additional FBI agents were stationed outside the house, which was blocked off with crime scene tape.

This video from earlier shows a couple, believed to be Brian Laundrie’s parents, taken into a police van then escorted back inside



FBI remains inside the Laundrie residence @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QO14G0tpOL — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the North Port Police Department said it had stopped looking for Laundrie in a 25,000-acre wildlife refuge where it had been focusing its search, adding that it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today." The department said investigators had “exhausted all avenues" in the county park near Sarasota.

Authorities did not say Monday whether they were searching elsewhere for Laundrie, 23.

Laundrie last week was named a person of interest in connection with his fiancée's disappearance, but police emphasized Friday that he is not wanted for a crime. Police in North Port, where the couple lived, and the FBI also said that they do not know where Laundrie is.

Petito's family addressed his disappearance, saying through a family attorney: "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

Remains believed to be those of Petito were found Sunday at a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, according to Charles Jones, the supervisory agent in the FBI's Denver office.

The remains were "consistent" with Petito, 22, he said.

A forensic investigation will confirm the discovery at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, Jones said, adding that a cause of death had not been determined.

Petito was last known to have been in Grand Teton National Park late last month, when she stopped communicating with her family, police have said.

"I don’t even know what to say. I’m at a total loss. My heart is shattered #justiceforgabby," Petito's brother posted on Instagram on Sunday.

"#GabbyPetito she touched the world," her father, Joseph, wrote on Facebook. A photo of his daughter accompanied the caption.

A statement from the family's lawyer, Richard B. Stafford, asked for space to "allow them to grieve." He also thanked the FBI, the North Port Police Department, Teton County Search and Rescue crews and police on Long Island, where the family lives.

"Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful," Stafford said.

A statement from the Laundrie family's lawyer Sunday called Petito's apparent death "heartbreaking."

"The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,” the statement said.

Petito and Laundrie began a cross-country tour of national parks in July, documenting their journey on YouTube and Instagram using the hashtag #VanLife. Laundrie returned home to North Port, south of Tampa, in the couple's van Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing, police have said.

On Aug. 12, police in Moab, Utah, had responded to an allegation of a physical altercation between the two. Body camera video released Thursday showed Petito wiping away tears as she tells the responding officer that she was struggling with her mental health, and it shows Laundrie being asked about scratches on his face.

North Port officials confirmed Friday that police interviewed a woman who said in a video posted to TikTok that on Aug. 29, she and her boyfriend picked up a hitchhiker she later realized was Laundrie.

Laundrie offered her and her boyfriend $200 for a ride away from Grand Teton National Park but later got out of the car abruptly, the woman alleged in her account, which authorities said they have not verified.

Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter around Aug. 24. Petito's last text read: "No service in Yosemite." It is unclear whether Petito sent that text message.

Related:

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.