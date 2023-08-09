FBI fatally shoots man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden, Alvin Bragg and others

The FBI shot and killed a man Wednesday while executing a search warrant in Provo, Utah, federal officials said.

The investigation involved the suspect making alleged threats against politicians and public figures, including President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to charging documents obtained by NBC News.

The suspect was identified in charging documents as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

On Monday, Robertson allegedly made a threat referencing Biden’s trip to Utah this week, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle.

Robertson’s alleged threat to Bragg included calling him a political hack linked to George Soros and plotting to assassinate him in a parking garage, the charging documents said.

A senior administration official tells NBC News that Biden was briefed on the FBI raid Wednesday morning, ahead of scheduled events in New Mexico. The White House is otherwise referring all questions to the Justice Department.

Biden is scheduled to be in Utah this evening ahead of a public event on Thursday in Salt Lake City on veterans health care.

In a statement, the FBI said it “is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.”

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” the FBI said.

The agency added the incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. No agents were injured.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday: “The Secret Service is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats towards a protectee.”

“While we always remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, this is an FBI-led effort and we would refer any related questions to the FBI,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.