Father and son drown after dad tries to rescue teen at popular Virginia lake

A father died after attempting to rescue his son from drowning in a Virginia lake over Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

A 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy drowned on Saturday, May 25 in Lake Anna, a reservoir about 60 miles north of Richmond, Virginia, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office and other emergency personnel responded to a report of a child drowning in the area of Carrs Bridge Road around 1:10 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. As deputies made their way to the scene, they were told the father of the boy attempted to rescue him.

"It was reported that witnesses observed the father struggling, just before losing sight of him as well," the sheriff's office said. "Several people went into the water in an attempt to locate them but were unsuccessful."

Emergency personnel located and recovered the bodies of the man and the teen, who were both pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

No foul play was suspected in their deaths, the sheriff's office said.

The victims were not publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin, but the sheriff's office said the pair were from out of state.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers.