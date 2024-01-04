Father and son arrested in connection to double homicide of pregnant teen and her boyfriend

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Texas father and son were arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the murders of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend in San Antonio last month, police said.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse after he allegedly helped his son move the bodies of Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said during a press conference additional charges would be filed, and that detectives would have a conversation with the district attorney's office to determine if Soto's unborn child would be added as another victim.

Savanah Soto via Facebook

"Our detectives are going to do everything they can to bring justice to the family," Moscoso said.

Soto and Guerra were found shot to death in Guerra's Kia Optima on Dec. 26, but the alleged murders took place just before midnight on Dec. 21, Moscoso said.

It is unclear where the alleged killings took place. After Soto and Guerra were killed, their bodies were taken to a street outside of an apartment complex, where they were found, Moscoso said.

Moscoso said Ramon Preciado would not be charged as an accomplice because he was not present at the time of the killings.

Detectives believe the slayings were related to "narcotics deal that went bad," Moscoso said. Both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

Soto's family contacted police to file a missing persons report after she did not show up at her appointment to be induced to give birth on Dec. 23, Moscoso and Soto's mother Gloria Cordova said.

"She was scheduled to be induced and she didn’t make her appointment, which is why the family went to the police to file a missing persons report," Moscoso said.

Soto's cellphone was recovered from the vehicle where she was found dead, and with the help of the U.S. Secret Service, investigators were able to download information that helped identify and locate a suspect vehicle.

In security footage near the crime scene released by police, one man drove a dark Chevrolet Silverado and another man driving Guerra's Kia Optima. The two men appeared to speak to each other before driving away in different directions, according to the video.

One of the two persons of interest in the deaths of Savanah Soto, a missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend. San Antonio Police Dept. / via X

"These are the only suspects we’re looking for," Moscoso told reporters of Christopher and Ramon Preciado.

It is unclear if the Preciados had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Soto and Guerra's deaths come 19 months after the slaying of Soto's 15-year-old brother Ethan Soto, who was killed in what police have called a dispute over money in 2022, according to NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio.

Cordova told WOAI her daughter wouldn't have disappeared on her own accord after the death of her brother.

"She knows what I went through with Ethan, and I know she doesn’t want me to go through this again," Cordova said. I just want her to come home. I just want her to call me and (tell) me she’s OK."