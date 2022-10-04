The father of a Marist College student was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a New York hotel during “family weekend,” authorities said.

Poughkeepsie police officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott, 10 minutes from Marist’s campus, after they got a call that shots had been fired, the police department said on Facebook.

“One male victim was located inside the hotel,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, where the father of a Marist college student was fatally shot Sunday. Google Maps

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the events that led to the shooting, as it is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported, and there was no active threat to the public or the college, police said.

The shooting took place on the last day of Marist College’s “family weekend,” an annual tradition in which students and their families are invited to enjoy activities, including a football game and a tailgating party. It was unclear Monday whether the victim was in town for the festivities.

In a statement emailed to members of the community Sunday, the college said it was aware of the shooting that took the life of a student’s “family member.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community to them,” the statement read. “We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep you informed with any updates.”

Two suspects, identified by police as Roy A. Johnson Jr. and Devin M. Taylor, were taken into custody. Johnson, 35, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said at a news conference Monday. Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, Cavaliere said.

The gunman intended to shoot the victim, whom he did not know, Cavaliere added.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Detectives determined that gunshots were fired inside and outside the hotel. “Manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives,” were found in a hotel room, police said in the statement.

The state police bomb squad secured the evidence. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the explosives-related material.

Dutchess County Emergency Response and the Red Cross helped remove guests from the scene. All guests and staff members at the hotel were relocated, police said.

The ATF, state police and other agencies were on the scene assisting with the investigation.

The investigation continues, Cavaliere said.