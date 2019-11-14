Family told to take down Christmas display because it's too soon to decorate

How soon is too soon when it comes to putting up the Christmas decorations?

A family in San Antonio, Texas, was told by their neighborhood homeowners association to pump the brakes on the holiday cheer after they put up a display in their yard on Nov. 1, according to NBC affiliate WOAI.

Diamond Association Management & Consulting sent Claudia and Nick Simonis a letter on Nov. 4 saying that it was too soon to put up their decorations, WOAI reported. They were told to "please remove the snowman until closer to the holiday season," the family said.

A Texas couple was told by their homeowners association to take down this snowman they put up for Christmas until "closer to the holiday." WOAI

The scene included a snowman, reindeer and Santa hanging from a helicopter.

"I just found it crazy,'' Claudia Simons told WOAI. "Especially that they didn’t give us a time. Like, when is the right time to put it?"

The letter from the homeowners association did not specify how long before a holiday people should decorate their homes or what exact date "closer to the holiday season" meant.

Claudia Simonis noted that she is eight months pregnant, so she likely couldn't put up the display if the couple waited until closer to Christmas.

They were adamant that the snowman and other decorations will not be going anywhere until after Christmas is over.

"We're not going to do it," Nick Simonis told WOAI. "It's the Christmas spirit. We're not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down."

DAMC did not immediately respond to request for comment. The couple also may have strength in numbers, as their neighbors are joining together to turn the subdivision into a Christmas wonderland.

"So, you're going to see in a couple days, everybody will have decorations up," Nick Simonis said.

Neighbor Charles Minton has already put up a Merry Christmas ornament and some penguins in his yard.

"I don't think this should be an issue," he told WOAI. "These are the holidays. This is what we do. We take care of our neighbors. That's what a neighborhood is about."