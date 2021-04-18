Family of FedEx shooting suspect speaks out and apologizes: 'We tried to get him help'

The family of the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, in Thursday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has issued a statement apologizing for the attack, which left nine people dead, including the shooter.

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed," the family said in a statement on Saturday to NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis.

Families, coworkers and government officials gather for a vigil to mourn the eight murdered FedEx Ground employees at Krannert Park on April 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Police have identified the shooter as former FedEx employee Brandon Scott Hole, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting on April 15. Four of the eight shooting victims were also members of Indiana's Sikh community. Jon Cherry / Getty Images

"Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community."

Authorities said that the suspect used two assault rifles that he had legally purchased last summer in the shooting at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center, which was reported shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, TODAY reported.

A few months before the suspect purchased the assault rifles, in March 2020, Hole's mother contacted law enforcement, worried that he might be suicidal, NBC News reported. Shortly after, a shotgun was seized at his residence, and the FBI interviewed him, finding no criminal violation.

Hole was a former FedEx worker last employed at the facility in the fall. In addition to the eight people killed, five others were taken to a local hospital, including four victims with non-fatal gunshot wounds, Indianapolis Metro Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said on TODAY Friday.

Police have identified the fatal shooting victims as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Levi Miller, a FedEx employee, recounted the night’s events on TODAY Friday. Miller explained that he was working his usual shift at the facility when he heard two gunshots inside the building, followed by six shots “fired rapidly” and another 10 shots.

"I stand up, I see a man, a hooded figure," Miller said. "I was unable to see his face in detail. However, the man did have an AR in his hand, and he started shouting and then he started firing at random directions."

Miller didn’t recognize the man but was told by his colleagues that he was a “well-known worker at this facility.”

"I don't have too much information right now, but what I do know is that it was someone who definitely worked at this building before."

Related: