Family of 6-year-old who shot first-grade teacher says firearm ‘was secured’

The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot a first-grade teacher in her classroom earlier this month said the gun retrieved from their home was secured, according to a statement from their attorney.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children. The firearm our son accessed was secured,” according to the Thursday statement provided to NBC News by attorney James Ellenson.

It continued: “Our heart goes out to our son’s teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school. She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son. We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice. We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community, and the nation.”

In the shooting, Abigail Zwerner was critically wounded while teaching about 20 students. Werner survived and is recovering, officials have said.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the boy’s mother legally purchased the gun which the boy took from his home. He said a key element in the investigation will be to determine if the gun was properly secured. No charges have been announced in the case.

The family said the child is disabled.

“Our son suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. Additionally, our son has benefitted from an extensive community of care that also includes his grandparents working alongside us and other caregivers to ensure his needs and accommodations are met. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

Since the shooting, the statement added, the boy has been in a hospital receiving the “treatment he needs.”

“We continue to pray for his teacher’s full recovery, and for her loved ones who are undoubtedly upset and concerned. At the same time, we love our son and are asking that you please include him and our family in your prayers,” according to the statement.

The school system’s superintendent, George Parker III, said during a Jan. 12 virtual town hall that wasn’t public that the boy had come to school late and that his book bag was inspected upon his arriving at the office to sign in, according to parents who watched the meeting.

“At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon,” Parker said in a video reviewed by NBC News.

A Newport News police spokeswoman said authorities also determined through their investigation that “a school employee was notified of a possible firearm at Richneck Elementary before the shooting occurred,” adding, “The Newport News Police Department was not notified of this information prior to the incident.”

Further details haven’t been made available about who conducted the search, why the gun wasn’t found and whether the child’s clothing was physically examined.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.