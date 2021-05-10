Families of United Flight 93 come together to announce Flight 93 Heroes Award

Chances are, like so many Americans, you remember exactly where you were on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. However as we approach the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the reality is that more than 75 million Americans have been born since 9/11 attacks and have no memory of that day.

The family of the crew and passengers of United Flight 93 are working to ensure a new generation of Americans understands the remarkable acts of heroism that occurred on that day.

United Flight 93 was one of four planes hijacked on Sept. 11, however the passengers and crew fought back against the terrorists to crash the plane into a rural Pennsylvania field. Though everyone on board died, the plane never reached its intended target, the U.S. Capitol, saving countless other lives.

In an effort to continue to bring the legacy of that crew and group of passengers to a new generation, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial announced the Flight 93 Heroes Award. The award will recognize selfless acts of heroism from citizens all across the country.

Nominations are now being accepted at www.Flight93Friends.org through July 4, and the winners will be announced this fall in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.