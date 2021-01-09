Fake 'Capitol Invasion' Lego set goes viral after deadly riot

The deadly riot that took place at the United States Capitol on Wednesday left five people dead and a trail of destruction in the halls of Congress, but that hasn't stopped people from making light of the attack.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys (a far-right, self-described group of "Western chauvinists" that participated in the mob), shared an image of a fake "Capitol Invasion" Lego set with his followers on the social media website Parler. The Twitter-like site has become a destination for conservative politicians and media figures.

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

The image of the box claims the phony special edition comes with 10,621 pieces and is appropriate for kids ages 6 and older. It also includes various Lego images of some of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol and have since been arrested.

Jake Chansley, who also uses the surname Angeli, wore a furry headdress with horns and red, white and blue face paint and strode shirtless among the rioters. He is featured most prominently on the front of the box in the image. The Arizona resident was arrested on Saturday and was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Adam Johnson, the man who was photographed smiling and waving to the camera as he carried Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern, is also featured in the doctored Lego set. Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, was arrested Friday night.

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who was pictured putting his feet up on Pelosi's desk and bragged about stealing a personalized envelope, is also seen on the front of the box. Barnett was arrested on Friday.

A Lego representative made it clear the company has nothing to do with the knockoff Lego set.

"This set is obviously not a real LEGO® product and the social media post has nothing to do with the LEGO Group," a spokesperson told TODAY via email.

While it's not a real product, plenty of people shared the image on Twitter and left comments on Tarrio's post saying they found the idea hilarious and wanted to buy a set.

At least five people died as a result of the attack, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who suffered fatal injuries while trying to defend the building. Ashli Babbitt, who participated in the riot, was shot and killed by police. Three other people died of medical emergencies.