Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to boyfriend Tom Bernthal!

The Facebook COO confirmed the happy news Monday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple, along with a sweet message to her future husband.

"Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything," Sandberg wrote. "I could not love you more."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Bernthal, 46, is the founder and CEO of strategic consulting agency Kelton Global. The couple were set up last spring by Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband, Dave Goldberg, who unexpectedly died of heart-related causes in May 2015 when the couple was on vacation in Mexico.

Sandberg and Bernthal got engaged over the weekend at the end of a long hike in New Mexico, according to exclusive details reported by People. Bernthal popped the question with a ring that included five tiny diamonds below the setting, representing their five children and their future as a blended family, People noted.

Sandberg, 50, has been candid about the struggles that come with grief, but also the importance of building resilience and finding love again. She published "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy" with psychologist Adam Grant in 2017.

"I think I’m helping people remember that dating, for those who want to do it, is part of moving forward, and it is option B," she told The Guardian that year. "If I could I would only date Dave. I made that choice. I just had that taken away from me."

While Sandberg is moving forward with her life, she continues to honor her husband's legacy through philanthropy and remembering him on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Rob Goldberg told People that Sandberg and Bernthal are perfect for each other.

"Both of them have gone through loss, and just because you have gone through loss doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to happiness and joy again," he said. "They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids’ lives better."