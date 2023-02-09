Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner recalled due to risk of exposure to bacteria

The popular multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso has been recalled.

On Feb. 8, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a press release stating that the products “contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.”

The release says individuals with “weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions” who are exposed to the bacteria could face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

“The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria,” the release says.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is used to clean most residential hard surfaces. They can contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement.

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

These numbers are located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. A complete list of the recalled products can be found at www.Fabulosorecall.com.

It should be noted that no Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by the recall.

About 4.9 million products in the US, as well as about 56,000 in Canada, are being recalled. They were sold online at Amazon and various websites, as well as Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11.

No incidents or injuries from using Fabuloso have been reported at this time.

“Fabuloso is voluntarily recalling some of our Multi-Purpose Cleaners because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products,” the company said in part in a statement online.

“We greatly value the trust that our consumers and their families have in our Fabuloso products,” the statement later added. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of product quality and have taken action to help ensure we live up to those standards.”