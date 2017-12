share tweet pin email

On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Megyn is joined by Addie Zinone, who recounts a brief sexual relationship she had with former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer 17 years ago when she was a 24-year-old production assistant for the show. While acknowledging that the relationship was consensual and that she has “a lot of shame attached to what I did,” she also describes the “power imbalance” that colored it.