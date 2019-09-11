A former reality TV show producer is home in Southern California after serving a little more than half of his prison sentence in Mexico for killing his wife while on vacation in 2010.

Bruce Beresford-Redman, whose credits include "Survivor" and "Pimp My Ride," was back in Gardena on Tuesday after his release from prison on June 20, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Beresford-Redman reported his wife, Mónica Beresford-Redman, missing in April 2010 while the couple and their two children were celebrating her 42nd birthday with a vacation at the luxury Moon Palace Resort in Cancun. Her body was found in a sewer, and an autopsy found she had been strangled.

Bruce Beresford-Redman and Monica Beresford-Redman were on vacation in Mexico with their two children before her death. NBC News

Police in Mexico said other hotel guests reported hearing screams coming from the couple's hotel room, where investigators said they discovered blood. Investigators also said they had found Beresford-Redman had recently had an extramarital affair.

The TV producer was convicted of the murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He served about seven and a half years, including time already served.

Beresford-Redman's former attorney Jaime Cancino in Mexico told NBC Los Angeles that under Mexican law, prisoners are eligible for release after serving 60 percent of their sentences. Beresford-Redman spent nearly a year in jail in Los Angeles before he was extradited to Mexico.

His children, who were 5 and 7 at the time of the murder, have been living with Beresford-Redman's parents at his Gardena home. His father died last year, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Beresford-Redman told reporters who went to the home that he didn't have a comment. "I appreciate your interest. Thank you. There's no comment," he said, Reuters reported. He has always maintained his innocence.

Mónica Beresford-Redman was also well-known in Los Angeles as the owner of the popular Brazilian restaurant Zabumba, which has since closed.

Her sisters, through their attorney, declined to comment to NBC Los Angeles.