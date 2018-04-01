The allegations were published in a New York Times story published Wednesday. In the story, five cheerleaders who went on the 2013 trip said they were forced to pose topless for a photo shoot, although the resulting calendar did not show any nudity.

They also alleged that certain cheerleaders were handpicked by Washington Redskins management to escort wealthy team sponsors and donors to a nightclub one evening during the trip.

Bishop, who attended that Costa Rica trip, said “we can’t discount experiences that other woman had on the team,” but insisted she did not feel uncomfortable during the evening spent with sponsors.

“For me, it was a relaxing night with my friends. A fun night with my friends,” she said. “To put it into context, the women were not selected by the sponsors to escort them to the club. We were always with someone we knew. We were always together.”

Former cheerleaders Rachel Gill and Charo Bishop defended the Washington Redskins against claims that members of their squad were forced to pose topless and "pimped out" to rich donors during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

She said she never feared for her safety and that that evening was suggested by the cheerleaders choreographer longtime director, Stephanie Jojokian, as an opportunity to “go and enjoy a night (out) with our friends.”

Rachel Gill, another former cheerleading captain who attended the Costa Rica trip, but did not go to the nightclub, also defended the team against claims that squad members were ever forced to socialize with sponsors.

“Those terms ‘pimped out,’ ‘escort,’ they just need to stop because it’s absolutely not what happened,” she said.

Both Gill and Bishop were asked by the Redskins to speak to TODAY on behalf of the team.