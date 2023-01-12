Mom of slain Idaho student says he ‘touched lives’ as his siblings return to U. of Idaho

In a new tribute, the mother of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed in their home near campus in November, remembered her son as someone who "loved unconditionally" and "touched lives we had no idea existed."

Stacy Wells Chapin wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 11 her family is continuing "to try and process our new normal" as Ethan's siblings return to the University of Idaho.

"Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho," she wrote. "Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her. It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!!"

Triplets Ethan, Maizie and Hunter Chapin Courtesy Chapin family via KING-TV

She added the support from the university and police has been "profound," and that she couldn't be more proud of her children.

"Their job now is just be kids," she said. "Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind."

Ethan, a triplet with Hunter and Maizie, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Nov. 13. Ethan's girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and two of her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also stabbed to death.

Authorities charged Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, with four counts of murder and one felony burglary charge in connection with the four students' deaths.

Investigators found Kohberger's DNA on a knife sheath left next to the body of one of the victims, according to an affidavit. Police recovered trash from his parents' home in northeastern Pennsylvania, which provided a strong match, leading to his arrest on Dec. 30.

Kohberger was a PhD student studying criminology at the nearby Washington State University, just over the state line from Idaho, at the time of the slayings.

Authorities have not identified a motive for the murders, but Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, said Goncalves and Mogen did not know the suspect.

Kohberger has not entered a plea, and his next court appearance, a status hearing, was scheduled for Jan. 12. His public defender in his extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho said Kohberger told him he believes he will be exonerated.

Bryan Kohberger is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 3. Matt Rourke / AP

Wells Chapin said Ethan's belongings, including two vehicles and a set of golf clubs, are "frozen with the defense."

"We’ve met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal," she said. "However, nothing has changed. We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn’t change the outcome. We have to look ahead."

She remembered her son as someone who was "so loved he didn't know any different."

"He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing," she said. "He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible."