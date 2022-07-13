Once the assessment phase began, an investigator and I acted as though we were walking by and had the urge to go. I’d enter the washroom and glance around to get an initial impression. Then I’d test the sink to make sure it was working, see if there were paper towels or a hand dryer, and make sure there was toilet paper, jotting down whether it was “usable,” which the council classified as “clean and dry.” If I discovered an unpleasant odor, I’d try to describe it in my notes. I took photos of standing water and flushed the toilet to ensure it didn’t clog. If the washroom had baby-changing stations, mirrors or soap, I awarded it extra points.

At the end of our day, we’d go back to the office and share our digital photos and stories of the most offensive discoveries. As disgusting as some of the restrooms were, especially the ones in the subways, I got an odd satisfaction in finding a gross one to report back. We regaled each other with stories about dirty diapers, discarded condoms, overflowing trash bins and rat sightings. Despite all of that, I was surprised to discover I enjoyed being a “pee-pee P.I.” I felt like, in some small way, I was a part of making the city I loved better for everyone.

The author during her summer as a "pee-pee P.I." Courtesy Jessica Wozinsky Fleming

Plus, each day with the investigators was an adventure. Despite being a native New Yorker, I saw more of the city than ever before. I walked through Harlem for the first time with Walter, who was Black. After our inspections for the day, he treated me to a massive slice from Koronet Pizza, his favorite joint near Columbia University, known for the biggest slices in the city.

Another time I visited Chinatown with Ray, who was Korean American. He told me about his five brothers, all with the same Americanized first name, which was not uncommon in his culture. Bob, a proud Italian and Polish Brooklynite, took me for what he called “the best pasta fagioli in the city” at a place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. He told me about the area’s rich Polish history and had me try treats from the bakeries, telling the shop owners my Polish last name and how I needed an education on my heritage.

As the practical joker of the bunch, Bob attached squares of toilet paper to my survey forms and labeled them “Exhibit A” to get a laugh back at headquarters. Since he was also the investigator writing the report, he’d always ask for my opinion on coming up with the title. “How’s ‘To Poo or Not to Poo — That is the Question,’ or what about ‘A Tale of Two Toilets’?” he’d ask, holding a straight face before bursting with laughter.

My time examining washrooms taught me to look for joy in the unexpected and helped me realize that there’s something to be gleaned from every experience — no matter how bad it seems from the outside. I never predicted that what I thought would be my worst job would be so enjoyable.

In contrast, after college, I had positively glamorous positions. I welcomed guests as a page at “The Late Show with David Letterman,” interviewed celebrities for magazines and live-tweeted from the Oscars. Although meeting celebs and attending fancy events was fun, what I valued most at each job were the relationships I had with my colleagues. The inside jokes, learning about each other’s lives and not taking ourselves too seriously made our days meaningful. My new career seemed like a world away from being a bathroom inspector, but the parts of the jobs that made me happy weren’t so different.

And despite my post-college success, I couldn’t let it get to my head because, for years, the first article that appeared when someone googled my byline was a 60-page document on the state of the city’s public restrooms called “Toilet Trauma.” But I was proud of that.