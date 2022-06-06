It took leaving my strict religion at age 57 to realize that I deserve happiness

Oh, and did I mention that my parents were smoking and drinking Mormon swingers? And that when my mother left us, my father married her sister?

This photo of my siblings and me (center, bottom row) was taken days after our mother abandoned us for a female lover she met in a psychiatric ward. Courtesy Diana Ragsdale

To escape from my dysfunctional family, I got married at 20 to a man I knew I didn’t love, but I hoped I would grow to over time. We married in the Salt Lake City Latter-day Saints temple (as expected by my parents). Within six years, I had three beautiful children, but then found myself divorced and in that cheese line. Determined to defy that depressing destiny, I went back to college to obtain my long overdue education and find a way to support my children.

I remarried two years later and that relationship proved to be quite loving and stable until I betrayed my husband by having an affair. Not able to bear the humiliation in our small town, I hightailed it back to Salt Lake City to find a new life, in denial that my disastrous childhood filled with parental abuse and neglect had destined me for a string of failed relationships and issues for my own children. But I plunged forward, focused on my career and survival. I had been a practicing physical therapist for eight years by this time, so I easily found another job, and only had my youngest daughter to finish raising. Happiness never really factored into my daily life as I was so busy hiding from my past and turning a blind eye to my present reality where my kids were all struggling with their own set of problems ranging from addiction to depression.

A photo from my first wedding, at age 20. Courtesy Diana Ragsdale

My ongoing solution to the emptiness within me was to remarry again, but the next time I outdid myself by finding a sociopath. He was a controlling churchgoing imposter who was paranoid and cheated on me. That marriage ended in a complete disaster and about did me in emotionally.

My religious life was equally disastrous. I found escaping my family as an adult was far easier than escaping the pull of my Mormon faith. There is tremendous pressure placed on Mormon women around the world. The constant striving for perfection, maintaining our homes and bodies as if they were temples, attending several church meetings and functions weekly, and abstaining from tea, coffee, tobacco and alcohol. My spiritual struggle continued through my failed marriages and affairs, culminating in a heap of shame and guilt that I felt for not measuring up. It took stepping outside of the church, meeting other non-Mormon people, traveling and professional help to finally help me realize I was not a bad person and that I deserved happiness.

I officially left the church in 2016 by resigning, but actually, I had not been involved since my last disastrous marriage ended in 2009. I suppose there are good things about organized religion and the LDS church for some, but it wasn’t good for me. I do feel a moral obligation to speak of the confusing and troubling cult-like concepts and rituals, which felt chauvinistic, oppressive, out of touch and even dangerous in today’s world. As a young woman preparing for marriage in the temple and making “eternal commitments,” there was no education about what goes on in these ceremonies, so I was completely shocked and scared by the whole ordeal. For many years, I believed that by having these negative thoughts and talking about my religion, I would be struck by lightning or go to hell.

In the end, I decided the church was hindering my own personal journey of growth, discovery and contemplation. I objected to the rhetoric, the unattainable goals for perfection, and what I perceived as being controlled out of fear.

Once away from the tunnel-vision perspectives and strict rules I had adhered to most of my life, I relished trying new things (admittedly, things I should have experienced much younger like barhopping, drinking and sex). My colleagues were young, intelligent, ambitious people — and none of them Mormon. For the first time, I realized that people outside of the church were actually happy and successful. I had been brainwashed to think that the only way to find true happiness and success in this life was through living the gospel.