I arrived at Dulles airport and had butterflies as I searched for him — a 6-foot-tall redhead — in the terminal. I saw a guy reading a newspaper and, all of a sudden, his face — with those gorgeous, smiling blue eyes — peeked around it. We embraced and it was as intense of joy that I’ve ever felt.

That weekend was hot, and not just because it was June. We were insatiable with each other. We drove by Johns Hopkins University, his future school. I made him buy new sheets for his futon and a better pot to make pasta in. We mapped out our short-term future of being “together but apart,” with plans to visit over the next several months. We even discussed where we would spend Thanksgiving together.

I have a blurry memory of saying goodbye at the airport. I remember waving to him. He had that flirty smile on his face.

"I never, ever thought I could want to be with someone so much"

Back at home, I had to shop for professional clothes for grad school. I went to Dillard’s and bought a Liz Claiborne skirt and jacket in a blue checked pattern. I liked it. Something about it looked familiar.

I packed up my Subaru hatchback and drove the 794 miles to Evanston, outside of Chicago, where I moved into an apartment with another journalism student. We had nothing in common. An aspiring broadcaster, she had pictures of Peter Jennings on her wall. I had pictures of my college friends — and Jason — on my wall.

Another letter arrived, dated June 24. It was the first I received at my new address and was a recap of our great weekend together, along with some “go get ‘em” encouragement as I began my new program.

A few days later, I came home to a delivery of a dozen red roses with the card: “Good luck in your first week. Love, Jason.” I immediately wrote back on new stationery I had bought for our long-distance correspondence.

“So many of the things that I experience I want so badly to share with you. I never, ever thought I could want to be with someone so much. What have you done to me?” I addressed the pink envelope and put a stamp on it but never mailed it.

“I have this horrible feeling”

The next day, on Saturday, June 29, I watched Jason’s favorite baseball team, the Cubs, at Wrigley Field. They beat the Cardinals 6-4 and I couldn’t wait to get home that night to call and tell him all about it.

My phone answering machine light was blinking. Considering I had only recently moved, I wondered who would be calling me.

I pressed play and listened to message after message from distraught friends, crying, saying they were "sorry about Jason" and would see me tomorrow. Panic and dread filled me as I considered every possible scenario. I called my home phone number and my Dad answered. My voice breaking, I said the words out loud: “I have this horrible feeling Jason has died.” He paused a bit too long and finally answered, “Yes, that’s what I hear.”

I threw the phone, screamed and banged my head against the door. Then I called my friend Jina, the only person I knew in Chicago. She came immediately. I am forever thankful for her presence as I don’t know what I would have done on my own.

Jason had gone that weekend to visit friends in upstate New York. While on a hike, he climbed up a steep incline and when he got to the top, the rocks broke away. He fell several feet, hitting his head. The closest hospital was 4 hours away. He never regained consciousness.

I spent the whole next day at the airport, receiving friends and my brother, who came to take care of me. The 25 of us drove in a caravan two hours to Jason’s family home. His mother and father were wonderful to us. Neighbors housed and fed us. We cried and laughed a lot, much like we had at graduation the month before.

He was Catholic, so there was a viewing, with hundreds of people waiting in line. It was surreal to see his red hair from afar and as we got closer, I gasped when I saw him in the casket, dressed in a blue suit. There’s a photo of us from a night in college where we had dressed up for a dinner and he’s wearing that jacket. I was wearing the suit I had bought for school and it matched. Liz Claiborne, in a blue checked pattern.

At the funeral, I found the courage to speak. I read the inscription from “The Little Prince.” It’s what he had written on the back of the mixtape he gave me on graduation night.

“You alone will have the stars as no one else has them. … In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. … You — only you — will have stars that can laugh.”

31 years later …

After Jason’s death, I carried on with the support of friends and family. I finished school and got a job at a newspaper. It was in Delaware, and my first apartment was a few blocks from his last one. Grief made relationships tough. I struggled with commitment and sometimes behaved in ways I’m not proud of. I never went to therapy but probably still should.

For a long time, I allowed myself to think that Jason, my first love, was the guy I would have married. Of course, who knows what may have happened? He easily could have met some brilliant scientist in a grad school lab, flirted with her and moved along. My 53-year-old self — having been through the vicissitudes of life — no longer reconciles with his youthful, boisterous, eternally 21-year-old self.