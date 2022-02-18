For an Asian American woman like me, Christina Yuna Lee's death hits too close to home

What frustrates me is when people ask me if this really is happening: Are there really more attacks against Asian Americans, or are people just more aware and reporting them? Am I being gaslit for something my community is experiencing?

Look at the numbers: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reported that anti-Asian hate crimes increased 339% nationwide in 2021, compared to 124% the year before. Stop AAPI Hate recorded more than 10,000 “hate incidents” between March 2020 and September 2021.

Lee is hardly the only Asian American woman whose attack has made headlines. Hoa Nguyen. Michelle Go. Katie Hou. Their names, faces and stories haunt me. Nguyen, a 67-year-old grandma assaulted just blocks from her home. Go, 40, who was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming subway train. Hou, a 37-year-old mom, told NBC New York that she was punched in the face twice while she was with her 7-year old daughter. The irony is that she and her daughter were attending a solidarity rally.

Stories like this aren’t confined to major cities: This violence is happening everywhere. As a journalist, I strive to be objective, but the truth is this hits way too close to home.

These women could’ve been my grandma, mom, auntie, cousin, friend. They could have been me. These women were going about their daily lives when violence erupted. I lie awake at night, thinking about them and their families. I think about my family, especially my 10 year-old daughter. I’m terrified something could happen to me, or even worse, she could witness something happen to me.

The author with her 10-year-old daughter during a trip to San Diego in the summer of 2021. Courtesy Jamie Nguyen

Now, every day I think about the path I will take to walk to the grocery store or work or the playground. Is it a busy route? I’m a little on edge turning a quiet corner. If I make eye contact with a stranger, will that person shout something at me? When someone gets too close, I feel my body tensing up. I'm constantly cognizant of the time of day.

Nervous thoughts run through my mind at times: Should I carry pepper spray? I often resist the temptation to use my AirPods, and when I do — always during the day — I wear one on just one side, keeping the other ear free to listen for anything else. I cannot remember the last time I took the subway alone.

I wasn’t always like this. My sense of safety shifted about a year ago with reports of Asians becoming targets of hate and violence around the country. Some of the attacks were caught on camera. I watched the videos over and over in horror and disbelief. In the beginning, the suspects went after the most vulnerable: the elderly. My phone blew up with calls and texts from my mom, brother, aunts and cousins, most of whom live in Southern California, with everyone expressing concern, disgust and putting each other on alert. I remember telling my mom, “Don’t go to the store. Can you get it delivered? Even if it costs more, that’s OK. I can pay for the difference.” I didn’t want my mom to take a risk. She not only had to protect herself from COVID-19, but also the virus of hate.

I know the stereotype of Asian women: demure, exotic, subservient. I am none of those things. This isn’t about weakness: I’m writing this to explain how these headlines and violent attacks affect my community, and to encourage people to speak up and report incidents that are happening.