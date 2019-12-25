ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday on his 34th birthday after a brief illness, according to ESPN.

Aschoff, who was engaged to be married, joined ESPN in 2011 and regularly appeared on ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio with his coverage of college football.

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died at 34 on Tuesday after a brief illness.

ESPN did not specify how he died, although Aschoff did tweet on Dec. 5 that he was suffering from pneumonia that was affecting his lungs.

Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs. — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 5, 2019

The award-winning reporter was a University of Florida graduate who covered his alma mater's football team for The Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN's SEC blog network.

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said in a statement. "For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

"The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."

University of Southern California head football coach Clay Helton also spoke about Aschoff's passing at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, which Aschoff regularly covered, also expressed his condolences.

We are incredibly sad to learn of Ed’s passing. He was smart, insightful & always prepared, including when he served as one of our guest media officials during a spring game in Athens. Our sympathies & prayers for his family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/bl8ihNlzpB — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 25, 2019

Many of his ESPN colleagues, as well as fellow college football reporters from other outlets, offered their remembrances of Aschoff, who was set to be married in New Orleans in April, according to ESPN.

Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know. Talented, kind, fun, gracious and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn’t fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed’s family. https://t.co/jJQBE441Fv — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was was one the most genuine, enthusiastic, personable people I’ve ever and he made the world a better place.



Today is unspeakably sad and I’m devastated for Katy and his family. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

Devastated about Ed Aschoff’s passing. One of the kindest, warm-hearted people I’ve ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to have gotten to know him, there’s no question you feel that way too.. God, he will be missed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

Can’t fathom the idea I won’t get to see Ed Aschoff again. Can’t fathom how this even happened. He was so damn young and so damn talented. This is a brutal loss. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 25, 2019

I don’t have words to express the emotions I’m feeling right now. Ed Aschoff was like a brother to me and his wife, Katy, was like a sister. I still can’t believe Ed is gone. This doesn’t seem real right now. Hug and kiss your loved ones today and cherish every moment with them. https://t.co/lbAVxb3Xhn — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 25, 2019

Ed was the best. He was kind and so full of life. We got lunch at Archibald’s a few weeks back. I know we talked about a lot that day, but what I remember most now is how excited he was to marry Katy. Please keep her in your thoughts tonight. https://t.co/w9q3EMzajF — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 25, 2019