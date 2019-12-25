ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday on his 34th birthday after a brief illness, according to ESPN.
Aschoff, who was engaged to be married, joined ESPN in 2011 and regularly appeared on ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio with his coverage of college football.
ESPN did not specify how he died, although Aschoff did tweet on Dec. 5 that he was suffering from pneumonia that was affecting his lungs.
"Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system?" he tweeted. "Asking for two friends ... my lungs."
The award-winning reporter was a University of Florida graduate who covered his alma mater's football team for The Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN's SEC blog network.
"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said in a statement. "For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.
"The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."
University of Southern California head football coach Clay Helton also spoke about Aschoff's passing at a news conference on Tuesday.
"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."
The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, which Aschoff regularly covered, also expressed his condolences.
Many of his ESPN colleagues, as well as fellow college football reporters from other outlets, offered their remembrances of Aschoff, who was set to be married in New Orleans in April, according to ESPN.