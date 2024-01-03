The release of unsealed court documents containing the names of alleged victims, employees and former associates of Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased convicted sex offender, is expected to begin as early as Jan. 3, a U.S. district court official said.

U.S. District Court executive Ed Friedland confirmed to NBC News the documents and names will be released on a rolling basis beginning as early as Wednesday, as there are dozens of documents.

The names of anonymous parties who have objected to the release of the documents will be held until a later date, Friedland said.

Often mistakenly referred to as “Epstein’s list,” here's what to actually know about the documents, which will include more than 150 names with ties to Epstein.

Why are the documents being released now?

A New York judge in December ordered for dozens of court documents to be unsealed from a civil lawsuit filed in 2015. The lawsuit was filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and grooming girls and young women to be sexually abused by the disgraced financier.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

On Dec. 18, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered for materials including previously redacted records, such as deposition transcripts, to be released after Jan. 1, according to court documents.

So what is "Epstein's list" — and will there be client names on it?

On social media, some have referred to the upcoming court document release as a "list" possibly of Epstein's clients — a characterization that The Associated Press says would not be accurate.

More than 150 names of Epstein's associates, alleged victims, employees and others are expected to be among the documents to be released. Some of the people who will be named only have a passing connection to Epstein and the scandal.

Preska said in the order that most of the names were already known through other public filings, testimony during Maxwell's criminal trial or other ways. A number of the names are associated with behavior that is "not salacious," Preska said.

The names of minor victims who have not testified in the case or whose identities have not been previously made public will not be released, according to Preska.

Where do the names come from?

The names appear in court documents from the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against Maxwell in 2015.

Giuffre accused Epstein of sexually abusing her, and also alleged that Maxwell and Epstein facilitated the sexual abuse between her and other men from 2000 to 2002.

Maxwell accused Giuffre of lying about the allegations, leading Giuffre to file the defamation lawsuit in 2015. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, and the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Where are Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell now?

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of five federal sex trafficking charges. She's currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in federal jail in downtown Manhattan, where he was waiting to be tried on federal sex trafficking charges.