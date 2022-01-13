Empire State Building is lit up orange in celebration of TODAY’s 70th anniversary

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly gathered at the Empire State Building Thursday night to watch the skyscraper turn orange in honor of the show’s 70th anniversary.

Friday will mark 70 years since the groundbreaking talk show debuted on Jan. 14, 1952 with host Dave Garroway in black and white.

The TODAY co-hosts posed together at the New York City landmark earlier in the day and returned at night for the ceremonial lighting.

Hoda, Al and Carson snapped a few goofy photos and also took turns overlooking the city using the tower scopes at the top of the Empire State Building.

Carson Daly and Al Roker celebrate the 70th anniversary of TODAY at the Empire State Building Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Carson Daly, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb on top of the Empire State Building. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“This is so special to be here to celebrate our 70th anniversary,” Carson said in a video posted to the high-rise’s official Twitter account. He also noted that the building commemorated its 90th anniversary last year.

Hoda then panned the camera to Al who chimed in, “C’mon it’s the best. Let’s face it. Where are you going to go other than the Empire State Building to celebrate something this big?”

“The Empire State Building rocks! Love it!” Hoda exclaimed.

Before the video ended, all three quickly pretended to reenact the famous scene from “King Kong” when New Yorkers panic as they watch the giant gorilla scale the skyscraper.

At night, the Empire State Building stood out in the New York City skyline with its bright orange glow.

The Empire State Building turns orange for TODAY's 70th anniversary. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

