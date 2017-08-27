Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebs react to Hurricane Harvey

It's a strange and terrible thing to await a natural disaster, knowing it's coming but being powerless to stop it. Across the United States, all eyes were on Texas as Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, hit the coast on Friday night.
While Harvey has since weakened to a tropical storm, it's responsible for at least one death and several injuries. The storm will continue to cause quite a lot of trouble for the people of Texas and the flood-inducing rainfall is likely to last through the weekend. Several celebrities took the time to send their best wishes to those in the region.
Ellen DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler were uncharacteristically serious addressing those in the hurricane's path.
Their earnest prayers were echoed by singer Sheryl Crow and actress Octavia Spencer.
"Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke to the people of Texas directly, letting them know they were on his mind.
Actress Elizabeth Banks kept it simple.
"Beauty and the Beast" actor Josh Gad shared some personal experience from his time in the hurricane-heavy American South.
"Fixer Upper" star and Texas resident Joanna Gaines offered up her heart.
We'd like to echo all of these sentiments. To those of you still in the danger zone, please do your best to stay safe and dry this weekend!