Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebs react to Hurricane Harvey

It's a strange and terrible thing to await a natural disaster, knowing it's coming but being powerless to stop it. Across the United States, all eyes were on Texas as Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, hit the coast on Friday night.

While Harvey has since weakened to a tropical storm, it's responsible for at least one death and several injuries. The storm will continue to cause quite a lot of trouble for the people of Texas and the flood-inducing rainfall is likely to last through the weekend. Several celebrities took the time to send their best wishes to those in the region.

Ellen DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler were uncharacteristically serious addressing those in the hurricane's path.

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017

Their earnest prayers were echoed by singer Sheryl Crow and actress Octavia Spencer.

Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017

Praying for everyone in #HurricaneHarveys path. Be safe everyone! — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 25, 2017

"Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke to the people of Texas directly, letting them know they were on his mind.

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ï¸ï¸ï¸ï¸ï¸ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017

Actress Elizabeth Banks kept it simple.

"Beauty and the Beast" actor Josh Gad shared some personal experience from his time in the hurricane-heavy American South.

To everyone in Texas. Please be careful and heed advisories. As a South Floridian, I know the power of these storms all too well. #Harvey — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 25, 2017

"Fixer Upper" star and Texas resident Joanna Gaines offered up her heart.

We'd like to echo all of these sentiments. To those of you still in the danger zone, please do your best to stay safe and dry this weekend!