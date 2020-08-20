Elizabeth Warren celebrates Black Lives Matter movement in subtle way at the DNC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., subtly celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement with large block letters spelling out the acronym behind her as she delivered her speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

The letters “BLM” were seen sitting in cubbies over Warren’s shoulder as she spoke at the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Joe Biden has some really good plans — plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy, plans to increase Social Security benefits, cancel billions in student loan debt, and make our bankruptcy laws work for families instead of the creditors who cheat them,” Warren said in her remarks.

Though Warren didn’t point out the letters or explicitly talk about the Black Lives Matter movement, she said that Biden’s plan for president to “build back better” includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities, and fighting corruption in Washington.

She also highlighted that deaths from the current pandemic and downward economy “are falling hardest on Black and brown families.”

Another subtle message appeared during the convention on Monday night when former first lady Michelle Obama appeared in her recorded keynote speech wearing a necklace that said “vote.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.