Elizabeth Taylor's granddaughters on how she still inspires women in the family

To the world, Elizabeth Taylor was a glamorous Hollywood icon known for her beauty, business sense, activism and, of course, for a string of headline-grabbing romances that resulted in eight marriages (to seven different men).

But to Naomi and Laela Wilding, she was an adoring grandmother and matriarch who continues to inspire the women of their family a decade after her death.

During this Women’s History Month, the sisters, both daughters of Taylor’s first child, Michael Wilding Jr., sat down with TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer to offer a rare glimpse into the life of the legendary star.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Actor Elizabeth Taylor enjoys tea and a cake in her dressing room, circa 1950. Silver Screen Collection / Getty

“I remember sitting on the floor of her dressing room and just watching her get ready — just watch this sort of transformation unfold,” Naomi, now in her 40s, explained.

In short, she saw her loving grandmother become the woman the public adored.

“Just because somebody is a superstar doesn't also mean that they can't be a loving, squishy, delicious grandma who was always welcoming us in,” she said of the multifaceted Taylor.

And it was a role Taylor embraced as much as any on the big screen.