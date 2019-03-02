Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 2, 2019, 9:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Dr. Belinda George, the principal at Homer Drive Elementary in Beaumont, Texas, is taking her commitment to her students to the next level — in her pajamas!

On Feb. 19, George donned a Cookie Monster onesie and read "Clark the Shark" aloud in a video that has since received over 1,000 views, with many watching from outside the Beaumont Independent School District. In her videos, George also does her best to give a shout-out to all students who log on to watch.

In a quest to foster a connection with her students and encourage reading, George, a first-year principal, has taken to reading bedtime stories to her students via Facebook video posts. Often appearing in her PJs, the 42-year-old George logs on every Tuesday night at 7:30 pm CST with a new story in hand, ready to read to her followers.

"The idea came from a Facebook group called Principal Principles Leadership Group," George told TODAY. "And from the fact that I absolutely love my children."

It's a bold move since George says that 94 percent of her students come from economically disadvantaged homes. Because she doesn't know if her kids are being read to at home, she has taken on the task herself.

Some of her Facebook Live videos have received over 2,000 views and her "Tucked in Tuesdays" have become a sensation among both parents and students at the school. For some families, it's a reason to get together around a book and foster the relationship between home and school.

"Watching these from Murray, KY. Our daughter enjoys watching these story videos," wrote Holly Rudd Buchanan, adding a heart emoji to her comment.

"Thank you for going out of your way for them!" wrote Dana Berisha.

George has been overwhelmed by the response to her story time. "My parents and scholars absolutely love it. They know my love for their children is beyond the end of the day and definitely beyond Friday."

As for the future, George plans to expand "Tucked in Tuesdays" to include special guests.

"I will be reading books donated to me by the authors. I have invited authors to read their books online as special guests," she said.

Here's to an amazing advocate for children who's making a difference — in and out of the classroom!