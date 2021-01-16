Elections 2020
Get the latest news and video about the US 2020 election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plus more politics news from TODAY.
More political stories
Latest Videos
Here's the latest news and information around the 2020 Election.
Opening statements in Derek Chauvin trial set to begin Monday
In Minneapolis, opening statements are set to get underway in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from the courthouse.
Decision 2020
The latest news, analyses and polls on the 2020 United States presidential election.See all
Eleanor Roosevelt's granddaughters discuss impact of trailblazing first lady
Anne and Tracy Roosevelt, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Eleanor Roosevelt, share with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager the impact the first lady had on them as a trailblazing champion of women, children, and civil rights.