Biden defeats Trump to win White House, NBC News projects

Map: Turnout surged in 2020. See the numbers where you live.

What would it take for Biden to win in red states? And Trump in blue? Turn the electoral map upside down

'Road to 270': Choose a path to the White House

A state-by-state guide to voting by mail and early in-person voting

Supreme Court allows looser FCC media consolidation rules, sides with Facebook in robocall case

Biden backs moving All-Star Game over Ga. voting law, blasts full capacity at Rangers opener

Georgia legislator arrested for protesting voting law says signing of bill 'far more serious crime'

Texas Senate passes restrictive new voting bill

Biden promised 200M shots in his first 100 days. Track the progress.

Chuck Todd on gun reform and Biden’s infrastructure plan

Inside look at challenges at US-Mexico border

Biden condemns Georgia’s new voting law that forbids providing water to voters in line

This year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award goes to Mitt Romney

Georgia state lawmaker arrested while protesting voter restriction

Biden talks about immigration, filibuster, 2024 in first press conference

Aerial images capture surge of migrants at Southern border

President Biden makes new push for Congress to pass gun-control reform

Eleanor Roosevelt’s granddaughter and great-granddaughter talk about her legacy

New images reveal crowded conditions for migrants at Border Patrol facilities

Sen. James Lankford apologizes for planning to reject electoral college results

Congress confirms Biden and Harris Electoral College win

Georgia Electoral College objection withdrawn during vote count

Hawley makes claim about legality of vote in Pennsylvania

Protesters demonstrate nationwide as Congress meets to count Electoral College vote

After Georgia runoffs, Schumer says relief checks will be first priority in Senate

Chuck Todd on Georgia runoffs: ‘This is a defeat for Donald Trump’

Congress to proceed with electoral college vote Wednesday amid 'Stop the Steal' rally

NBC News projects Warnock wins Georgia Senate race

Warnock vows to work for all of Georgia in Senate

Granddaughters of Lucille Ball, Audrey Hepburn, Eleanor Roosevelt open up to Hoda and Jenna

New details in Capitol riots likely support sedition charges, prosecutor says

Watch Yolanda Renee King’s extended conversation with Sheinelle Jones

Chuck Todd on how President Biden is handling the surge at the border

Joe Biden ‘doing fine’ after he tripped walking up to Air Force One

Biden, Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during Atlanta visit

House holds hearing on increased violence against Asian Americans

Amid Southern border surge, new bill would open path to citizenship for ‘Dreamers’

US faces growing tensions with China, Russia

FBI releases new video of Capitol riots, asks for public’s help